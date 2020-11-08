Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 11,948 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.22% of Synaptics worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $1,681,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Synaptics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Synaptics stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,027,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,345.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,840. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNA. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

