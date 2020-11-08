Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 4,222 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,351,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total transaction of $82,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,981,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day moving average is $188.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

