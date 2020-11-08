Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 6,906 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.19% of MasTec worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $52.95 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

