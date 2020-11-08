Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,420,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,658 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Procter & Gamble worth $336,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,532,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,797,000 after purchasing an additional 273,187 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

