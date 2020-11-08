Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 476,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hexcel worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 42.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of HXL opened at $35.33 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

