Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,206 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after buying an additional 6,662,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 364.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 4,275,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 30.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,025 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 27.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,202 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 104.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of VIPS opened at $22.67 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

