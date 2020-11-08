Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 145,955 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in NovoCure by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NovoCure by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub lowered NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NVCR opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 664.46 and a beta of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $140.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $5,253,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,381 shares of company stock worth $13,061,011 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

