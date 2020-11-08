Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 38,828 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,828 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,439,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after acquiring an additional 579,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of EQR opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.