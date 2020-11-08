Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 48,212 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Financial cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

