Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 58,406 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,406 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

