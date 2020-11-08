Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 95,220 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 95,220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Shares of COP opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

