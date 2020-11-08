Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,073 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAS opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

