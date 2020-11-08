Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 245,876 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.12% of Eaton Vance worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,278,000 after purchasing an additional 272,061 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,843,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE:EV opened at $61.88 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

