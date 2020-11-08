Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives $21.80 Average PT from Analysts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LL stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $813.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

