Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Down 6.8%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 981,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,324,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $813.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 708,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

