Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $151,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,270,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $340,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

