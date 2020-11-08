Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 0.3%

Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €29.50 ($34.71) and last traded at €30.10 ($35.41). Approximately 19,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.20 ($35.53).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.65. The firm has a market cap of $232.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG manufactures and sells high-tech equipment in Germany and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides production solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

