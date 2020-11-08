Mark J. Rittenbaum Sells 1,929 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $54,957.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GBX stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $915.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

