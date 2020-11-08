McDonald’s (MCD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s stock opened at $216.56 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.12.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

