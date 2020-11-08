Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) Insider Buys £29,617.60 in Stock

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) insider Stuart Quin acquired 27,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,617.60 ($38,695.58).

LON:MGP opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. Medica Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.20). The company has a market cap of $130.20 million and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Medica Group Plc (MGP.L)’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

