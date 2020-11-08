Medigene AG (MDG1.F) (ETR:MDG1) Shares Down 1.3%

Medigene AG (MDG1.F) (ETR:MDG1)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €3.45 ($4.06) and last traded at €3.45 ($4.06). Approximately 19,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.50 ($4.11).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €3.78 and a 200 day moving average of €4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.70.

About Medigene AG (MDG1.F) (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company operates in two segments, Immunotherapies and Other products. It is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells and associated projects, which are in pre-clinical and clinical development.

