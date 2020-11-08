Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,238 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 223,800.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,436 shares of company stock worth $143,142,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $230.67 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $240.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

