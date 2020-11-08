Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 299 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 33.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

