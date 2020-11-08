Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,238 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 223,800.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 130.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $259,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,456,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 105.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,436 shares of company stock worth $143,142,015 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $230.67 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $240.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.82 and its 200 day moving average is $133.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

