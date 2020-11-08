Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $284,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 67,723 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $127.03. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.