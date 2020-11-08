Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $371,000 Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,422 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BMC Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after buying an additional 44,549 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BMC Stock by 28.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after buying an additional 459,418 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

BMC Stock stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.81.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

