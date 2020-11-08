Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

NYSE:JCI opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

