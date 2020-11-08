Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.47.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $219,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $361.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

