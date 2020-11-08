Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,422 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,422 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,647,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,562,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,960,000 after buying an additional 459,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BMC Stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after buying an additional 44,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BMC Stock by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after buying an additional 818,731 shares during the period.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.81. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $46.98.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BMCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

