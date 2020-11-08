Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 72,989 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,989 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $83.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,185.00, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.