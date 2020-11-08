Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 217.8% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.31 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.