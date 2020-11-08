MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in MetLife by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

