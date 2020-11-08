Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTRAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. Metro has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $50.27.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

