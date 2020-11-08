Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

MCHP stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

