MLP SE (MLP.F) (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

MLP SE (MLP.F) (ETR:MLP) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €4.82 ($5.66) and last traded at €4.72 ($5.55). Approximately 41,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.69 ($5.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 290.00 and a quick ratio of 288.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $523.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30.

About MLP SE (MLP.F) (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

