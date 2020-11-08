Mondelez International, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

MDLZ opened at $55.84 on Friday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

