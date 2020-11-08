Moreno Evelyn V Sells 3,868 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Argus upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.38 and its 200-day moving average is $260.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

