Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $164.48 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.