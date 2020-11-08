MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €134.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTX. Independent Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €137.58 ($161.86).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €164.20 ($193.18) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €150.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €147.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

