National Health Investors (NHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect National Health Investors to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Health Investors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NHI opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

