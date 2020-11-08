Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NEPH opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.40% of Nephros worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.