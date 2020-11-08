Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,194,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,079,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,854,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 110,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.68.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

