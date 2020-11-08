Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $26.86 on Friday. Nidec has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

