Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $1.63 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,076,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $299,019,000 after buying an additional 218,785 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Shares of HD opened at $284.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.38 and a 200 day moving average of $260.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

