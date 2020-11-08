Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 317 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after buying an additional 1,067,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

