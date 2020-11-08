Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

