Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $223.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $229.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

