NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Price Down 7.4%

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s share price was down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 12,270,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,318,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

