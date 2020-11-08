Novus Capital Co.’s (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 11th

Novus Capital’s (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 11th. Novus Capital had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Novus Capital stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04. Novus Capital has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Get Novus Capital alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Capital stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Novus Capital Company Profile

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.