Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Down 7.6%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 2,121,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,288,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

